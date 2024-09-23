Injured AEW Star Set To Make In-Ring Return Soon

It appears that one of AEW’s stars will be returning soon after being sidelined.

El Hijo del Vikingo has established himself as a star by working for AEW, ROH, and AAA. Vikingo first began working for AEW in March, defeating Kenny Omega on Dynamite before defeating Dralistico on the April 2023 Rampage.

He has since worked a number of matches, the majority of which have been for Rampage. His most recent fight was on the January 24th Rampage, where he worked a brutal four-way match for a shot at the International Title, which Komander won.

Vikingo, along with Psycho Clown and Wotan, lost to Negocio Traumado (Demonio Infernal, Fresero Jr, and Trauma I) at AULL Rencor Extremo earlier this year. This is where he tore his meniscus.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the lucha libre star plans to return to the ring on September 27. He is being advertised for an upcoming AAA show on September 29 and a three-date tour of Spain in November.

It’s unclear when he’ll make his AEW return.