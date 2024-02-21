IYO SKY Accomplishes Milestone As WWE Women’s Champion

Thanks to her comeback, which saw her form a group with Bayley and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam 2022, IYO SKY has been able to further her career and hold the WWE Women’s Championship.

SKY had a good stint in NXT before getting pushed to the main roster, where she held Tag Team gold with the group. At last year’s SummerSlam, SKY won her first WWE Women’s Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair following a triple threat match with Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

SKY has continued to be pushed with the group, where she has retained her title over several top stars, like Belair. SKY’s latest television defense was on January 5th’s SmackDown, when she defeated Michin. Her most recent PLE championship defense was in November at Crown Jewel, where she defeated Belair.

SKY has now surpassed 200 days as Women’s Champion.

SKY is just a few weeks away from defending her title against Bayley at WrestleMania 40 in April, and the faction has turned on its previous leader.