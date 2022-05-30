Jade Cargill Calls Stokely Hathaway “The Best Talker In The Game”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens, made his promotional debut at AEW Double or Nothing by appearing to ringside during the TBS Championship Match to distract Anna Jay long enough for Jade Cargill to win.

After being released by WWE last month, Hathaway will now be Cargill’s manager.

During the post-AEW Double or Nothing press conference, Jade discussed the pairing:

“He’s the best talker in the game. Who wouldn’t want anything less than that, somebody to represent a superstar that is about to come forth in front of all your eyes. Tony Khan made the best decision he could ever make in this situation. Seriously guys, I didn’t know anything until…I didn’t know anything, this was a surprise to me as much as it was everybody else in this room. Trust me, I was excited just as much as you are.”

You can watch the complete post-AEW Double or Nothing press conference below:



