Jade Cargill Reaches 500 Days As The TBS Champion With 60-0 Record

Jade Cargill has been pushed hard since her AEW debut and is one of the top rising stars in all of AEW.

She was pushed as a top star from the start of her promotional debut in November 2020, when she interrupted Cody Rhodes and mentioned that she would be bringing Shaquille O’Neal to AEW. Brandi Rhodes was supposed to compete in the mixed tag team match but was forced to withdraw due to her pregnancy. AEW then introduced Red Velvet into the match. Shaq and Jade were defeated in the match in March 2021.

Cargill is now the TBS Champion and remains a dominant force after defeating Ruby Soho to become the inaugural champion on Dynamite in January 2022. On Friday’s episode of Rampage, she defended her title against two local wrestlers.

She will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie at next Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Cargill has now been the TBS Champion for 500 days and is undefeated at 60-0, according to AEW.