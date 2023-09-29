Jade Cargill Reveals One Thing She Wishes To Have Done In AEW

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics including the one thing she wishes she could have done before departing AEW.

Cargill said, “I wish I would have worked with the amazing women who are holding the main belt. That’s one of the things I really wanted to do. A couple of them reached out to me, I wish they would have had that match. I wish so as well. I could have gone on the mic with a lot of those ladies. TV time is short and we have to work with what we got. Of course, I could have had some dream matches before arriving to the grand stage.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



