Trailer Released For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Upcoming MMA Film

The official trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next major Hollywood role, The Smashing Machine, has been released.

In this upcoming drama from acclaimed studio A24, Johnson portrays Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion whose life was previously explored in the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name. The film will delve into Kerr’s rise in MMA, his dominance in the cage, and his personal battles with addiction — including a painkiller dependency that nearly cost him his life.

Johnson teams with director Benny Safdie (known for Uncut Gems), who also wrote the script. The film is being produced by Seven Bucks Productions (Johnson and Dany Garcia), along with Safdie’s Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush, and David Koplan.

The title The Smashing Machine refers to Kerr’s nickname, earned through his aggressive and punishing fighting style inside the octagon.

The film is slated for release on October 3, 2025.

You can watch the official trailer below.

