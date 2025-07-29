Bianca Belair Reveals Injury She Suffered During WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she suffered a severely broken finger during her critically acclaimed triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Belair shared the details of the injury while speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast.

The injury occurred during a high-risk German suplex spot involving all three women on the top rope. “It was when we were doing the triple German spot… my hand got stuck underneath Rhea. Also, I went to the wrong side of Rhea, but my hand — I thought she was gonna go further over me — we kind of just collapsed together. When my hand went back, it got stuck under her, and she literally crashed on my hand.”

“I Knew Immediately It Was Broken”

Belair immediately knew something was wrong. “I knew immediately it was broken… Usually in a match, something happens, and you don’t feel it until after. But in the moment I thought I broke all of my fingers. The ref comes to me like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘I just broke all of my fingers!’”

Belair admitted she was temporarily consumed by the pain, rolling on the mat in agony until Ripley brought her back to focus. “You just see me rolling around on the ground, and it took Rhea to snap me out of the moment. She’s like, ‘Bianca, Bianca!’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ Oh, we have to finish this match.”

Adrenaline took over from there, allowing Belair to complete the match despite the injury.

“One and Done”

Although the triple threat is regarded as one of the best matches of her career, Belair admitted she’s only watched it back once. “I don’t want to watch it back because I know I’m going to pick it apart… it just takes way too much out of me. I get nervous when I watch it again. I feel all the emotions again. By the end of watching, I just feel so exhausted. So I’m like, okay, one and done, and I’m happy with that.”

Despite the setback, Belair returned to action shortly after WrestleMania 41 and remains a central figure in the Raw women’s division heading into SummerSlam weekend.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more backstage news, superstar interviews, and full SummerSlam coverage.