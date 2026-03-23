Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Avoids Technical Wrestling In WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill appeared on Complex Graps to discuss various topics, including her technical wrestling skills.

Cargill said, “I think it’s funny because when I tried technical wrestling, and I have tried it. If you go back at my old stuff, you can pull it up at my previous company, I tried it. I had no reaction out of fans. And I learned so much, I was trading with [Danielson] every week. You know what fans want to see? Me picking somebody else up, me throwing somebody around, me talking my smack. They don’t want to see me on the ground grappling. They don’t. I know how to grapple, I know how to do it. They don’t want to see that. They cheer — well not cheer, but they get up out their seats, they boo, they do what they need to do when I’m picking somebody up and I’m pounding them to the ground. That’s what they like.”

On who she’s relying on for training ahead of WrestleMania 42:

“The person I can say that technique and advice that I’m using is two people. One is Booker T. And the other one that I’m using is Billy Gunn. Because I kind of went away from what Billy Gunn was telling me initially. And if you look at Billy Gunn, look at his stature, look at his size. He knows how to use his size. And I have to be able — other than Lash and Nia and probably Raquel, I’m what? I’m amongst Raquel right now. I’m 5’10, I’m a big girl.It’s no reason why I should be going toe-to-toe with little girls. And look at the way I look. And it’s not just aesthetically pleasing. I can go, I pick people up, that’s what I do. Like, I whoop ass, that’s what I do. I just look good with it, too. And people try to use that and pile that on to how strong I am… but Booker T and Billy Gunn. Because Billy Gun has taught me how to use my size and I’m bringing that back to the table.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)