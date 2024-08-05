Jade Cargill Talks About Potential In-Ring Showdown With TNA Knockouts Champion

Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace.

On paper, it’s a battle of two female powerhouses.

During a recent ComicBook.com interview, Cargill spoke about how she likes the idea of the “two beefy women” locking horns inside the squared circle at some point down the line. She also discussed her love of the Japanese fans and her desire to return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she would have a great match against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace: “I would love to work Jordynne Grace. I think she’s amazing in the ring and we were both like two beefy women. I think that would be a great, great match if we did that.”

On her desire to return to Japan again: “But also we just actually just came back from Japan. I’m a little tired, I’m still on Japan time right now, but I would love to go back and experience that yet again because last summer on my hiatus, I had wanted to work in Japan. So, I actually got the experience this year. I was very elated about it. So I would love to go back to Japan. Oh my gosh, the fan base there.”

