Jake Hager Says Tony Khan Is A “Communist”

Jake Hager has accused AEW President Tony Khan of silencing him while in the company and being a communist.

Hager joined the promotion in 2019 and worked alongside Chris Jericho throughout his tenure. He began as a member of the Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara) before joining the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Hager’s last AEW match was in February on Rampage, where he was defeated by Roderick Strong. Hager’s contract with AEW expired in May, and he decided not to renew it.

Hager tweeted his support for Donald Trump on Election Day 2024 in the United States. He stated, “Everyone wants to talk shit about Trump. The [Joe] Biden administration removed American energy on day one. So who is the tyrant?”

A fan tagged Khan in the post, prompting Hager to respond to him. He wrote, “Tony khan is someone who threaten my job if i didnt stop promoting my trump. He js a communist.”

Hager responded with another tweet, which has since been deleted, stating, “Do u want proof that @TonyKhan is a communist and threatened me to be silent or else?”