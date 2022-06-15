Jake Roberts Upset With How Lance Archer Is Being Used In AEW

Jake “The Snake” Roberts isn’t pleased with Lance Archer’s spot in AEW these days.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW manager spoke about “The Murderhawk Monster” not being properly used or featured by the promotion during a recent installment of the DDP Snake Pit podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic and vents his frustration.

“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in,” Roberts stated during the podcast. “He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.”

Check out the complete episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.