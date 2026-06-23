Jason Statham Among Celebrities In Attendance At WWE RAW In London

WWE hosted its latest episode of RAW on Monday at The O2 Arena in London, England, where several celebrities were in attendance to enjoy the festivities. Among the notable stars present was Jason Statham, who was featured in the crowd during the broadcast.

Also seen at the event were Zuffa Boxing’s Lee Cutler and Alex MacMillan, former boxer Derek Chisora, and UFC fighter Michael Page.

Statham has previously collaborated with WWE legend and TKO Board Member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Fast & Furious franchise, specifically in their spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw. He has a new action thriller titled Mutiny set to release in August through Lionsgate. His most recent film, Shelter, premiered in January and grossed $53.9 million worldwide.