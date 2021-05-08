Jaxson Ryker Names Hulk Hogan As His Favorite Wrestler

WWE star Jaxson Ryker appeared on the Faith | Life | Fitness podcast and was asked about who his favorite wrestler is…

“Hulk Hogan. I was blown away by him at five years old, just captivated by him. Definitely Hulk Hogan. I got a chance to work with Hogan in 2010 and 2012 in the ring. I saw him at WrestleMania this year, went up and shook his hand, and he instantly remembered me. It was so cool. He’s like, ‘It’s good to see you, brother.’”

Ryker also commented on his fellow WWE star AJ Styles:

“AJ Styles is a good man, a good Christian brother as well. He’s always kept a level head, has just worked hard. I look at him and am like, ‘He’s always given it his all.’ I look to be around people that tend to not complain and love what they do. He always gives 110%, not only to the business but being a father and a husband.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)