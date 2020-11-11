JBL Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Comments About Wrestling

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey tweeted about criticism she received for referring to wrestling as “fake” fighting:

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, JBL addressed Rousey’s comments:

“She [Ronda Rousey] was the hottest thing about six months ago with all that tension she got on herself. I don’t know if she did that on purpose or not, where she called ‘fake’ wrestling. But she sure got a lot of heat off of it. I mean, if she didn’t [do it on purpose], she hit a goldmine. If she did [do it on purpose], she’s really smart. And she may be, I don’t know her. I don’t know either way. People say good things about her in the WWE that I’ve talked to.”