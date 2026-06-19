JBL Says The Business World Is Better With Vince McMahon In It

WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes the business and entertainment worlds would benefit from seeing Vince McMahon involved in a new venture, regardless of opinions people may hold about him personally.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, JBL discussed McMahon’s future and reflected on the former WWE Chairman’s impact on the business world following his departure from TKO Group Holdings.

McMahon resigned from TKO in early 2024 after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit containing allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. McMahon has denied the allegations, and recent reports have indicated efforts to resolve the ongoing litigation.

While addressing the topic, JBL made it clear that his comments were focused solely on McMahon’s professional accomplishments. “I think the business world is better with Vince McMahon in it. I think the entertainment world is better with Vince McMahon in it. You can pick and choose whether you like him personally or not. I’m just talking professionally. Is he good for business?”

JBL pointed to McMahon’s decades-long success in transforming WWE from a regional wrestling promotion into a global entertainment powerhouse. “He took a $1 million investment and sold it for $9.3 billion. It’s one of the greatest stories in American history.”

The former WWE Champion expressed admiration for the scale of what McMahon built throughout his career. “He built a global empire out of a wrestling industry that was in armories and high school gyms.”

JBL also described McMahon as someone who always operated several steps ahead of those around him. “Vince was the ultimate puppet master. He always kept his cards close to the vest.”

Looking ahead, JBL said he would welcome seeing McMahon launch another business venture despite his age. “Would he be good at 81 to come back and do something? Hell yes, he would. I don’t know what. I have no idea. I don’t have any insight whatsoever. I just hope he does.”

According to JBL, retirement simply doesn’t fit McMahon’s personality.

He noted that McMahon has always maintained an intense work ethic and has no intention of slowing down. “He’s told me he’s going to live forever.”

While McMahon’s future remains unclear, JBL’s comments reflect the belief held by many within the wrestling industry that his impact on sports entertainment and business is undeniable, regardless of the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years.

Whether McMahon eventually returns to the public business world in some capacity remains to be seen, but JBL made it clear that he believes McMahon still has plenty left to offer.