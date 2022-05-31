Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match on Wednesday

Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been pulled from the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite’s 10-man tag team match scheduled for Wednesday.

AEW announced Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jeff, Matt Hardy, Christian Cage, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus following Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

According to an update released Monday night, the 10-man match has been changed to an 8-man match. Cole and Jeff have both been removed from their teams. Fish, O’Reilly, and The Young Bucks will face Matt, Christian, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in the updated match.

No reason was offered when AEW released the updated graphic for the new bout, there is no word on why Cole and Hardy were withdrawn.

The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks in a match that lasted just over 19 minutes on Sunday’s pay-per-view. Cole competed on pay-per-view as well, defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which lasted about 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be AEW’s first event at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, with Warner Bros. Discovery officials in attendance.

