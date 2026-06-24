Jeff Hardy Reveals Plans To Revive Two Fan-Favorite Themes

Jeff Hardy has his eyes on bringing back a pair of self-written entrance themes during his current run in TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on the Ropes N Riffs podcast, Hardy discussed the importance of entrance music and why it remains such a key part of a wrestler’s presentation. “It’s super important. That first sound of the theme that you hear, that’s when you know your favorite wrestler’s coming out, or the most disliked wrestler is coming out,” Hardy said.

Hardy noted that during his previous TNA run, he debuted a new original song at Bound For Glory six years in a row.

The former TNA World Champion revealed that he would love to bring back “Modest,” his first TNA entrance theme and the song that sparked his interest in writing and recording music. “I’m really willing to bring back my first theme song for TNA. It was called Modest, and that’s where I first got into writing music and lyrics and recording,” Hardy said.

He also floated a creative idea for how the song could be incorporated into his current entrance. “You hear Loaded at first, and then Loaded slows down, the drums get real slow, and then it kicks into that Modest drum beat.”

Hardy added that he would also enjoy the opportunity to perform the song live on his way to the ring.

In addition to his singles entrance, Hardy discussed potential changes for The Hardys’ tag team presentation.

He said he would like to use “Obsolete,” the theme associated with his Brother Nero character, in place of Matt Hardy’s current piano-driven Broken entrance music.

Hardy explained that the song carries significant personal meaning because it was written during a difficult period in his career. “The story behind Obsolete is that was a period in my life where I thought I may never have an opportunity to go back to WWE, and that left me feeling a little obsolete,” Hardy said.

The Hardys are currently scheduled to challenge The System and The Righteous in a three-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary.