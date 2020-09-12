Jeff Hardy Wants To Bring Back Old Persona

In an interview with BT Sport, Jeff Hardy commented on wanting to bring back his old Willow persona to WWE:

“I think now my first go-to would be Bray Wyatt – The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Because years ago I would be Jeff Hardy and I would be this guy named Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona.

So man, that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done is to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and The Fiend.”