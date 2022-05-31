Jeff Jarrett Reacts to His New Role With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has officially announced that he has returned to the WWE as an executive.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hired Jarrett to serve in a high-level executive position on the company’s live events side last week. Jarrett’s new role entails him “taking over live events” for WWE, according to reports.

On the most recent episode of his “My World” podcast, Jarrett addressed his situation with the company and announced that he is now WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Live Events.

“As you know me, Conrad [Thompson], I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter. It’s kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP [of] Live Events,” Jarrett said. “You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events. But I’ll just kind of leave that right there. It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about, but, as it all comes together, you know what this means don’t you? I am so ready for year two [of ‘My World’], let’s rock Conrad.”

Conrad Thompson, Jarrett’s co-host, stated that the podcast will continue to run as usual, with new episodes being posted every Tuesday.

Jarrett officially started working in his new WWE capacity this week.

Jarrett was hired as a WWE Producer in January 2019 after a historic career that began in the mid-1980s and was later promoted to the WWE creative team in March. He swiftly progressed to an executive position in the live events department, but he left quietly when WWE live events were halted owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. He’s now back with the company. In 2018, Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jarrett is a member of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Minor League Baseball team’s ownership group, in addition to producing his “My World” podcast with AdFreeShows.com. In recent years, Jarrett has also made appearances for AAA, GCW, and other promotions, but it’s unclear if he’ll keep doing so now that he’s back with WWE.

This Friday, Jarrett will sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Peacock and the WWE Network for the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.