Jey Uso Winning The NXT North American Championship Pays Off Singles Run

Main Event Jey Uso defeating the dominant North American Champion Oba Femi would be the proper payoff to solidify Jey Uso’s credibility. It is no secret that Jey Uso’s legacy is being part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Uso’s. However since the start of the Bloodline story, Jey has clearly shown he can hang as a singles wrestler, other than a fairly average match against his brother at Wrestlemania 40. Whether it was being the traumatized cousin facing Roman Reigns or being the Tribal Chief’s right-hand man, the former multi-time tag team champion has consistently produced quality singles matches. It is not just his matches. His ability to act and emote is a great asset to the WWE. Moreover, Uso has risen up the ranks in merchandise sales recently.

Currently, he is organically over with the audience because of his range and ability to get a reaction out of the live audience. Anytime Jey Uso enters an arena, everyone in unison waving their hands up and down “meeting “ with him. Uso has earned a payoff to his singles journey. The best way to do that would be to have him slay the big man North American Champion, Oba Femi.

Yes Jey Uso is a wrestler on the Raw roster but the intercontinental championship picture is too crowded to justify him winning that championship. Wrestlers like Sheamus, Bron Breakkar, Bronson Reed, Ilja Dragunov make up a stacked IC title picture. The United States Championship feels like it’s inevitably LA Knight’s to win(YEAH!). This is why the North American Championship is the most wide open path for Jey Uso. Additionally, NXT has already incorporated so many main roster stars so the transition would be easy. By slaying a pure heavyweight like Oba Femi, Jey would be a made man.