Jim Cornette Addresses Tony Khan’s Claim About “Anti-AEW” Social Media Posts

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals.

During his podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the claim:

“Is there anybody around him [Tony Khan] who could tell how stupid that sounds before he utters it, or he’s just allowed to blither on in any way he wants. Of course, they are a bunch of people on Twitter that ain’t real.”

“I don’t think they [WWE] would do that. I think that’s ridiculous. I think that’s amateur and childish, and wtf world are we living in. Like I said, steal a sponsor, take buildings away, sign exclusive deals with buildings, try to poach their talents. Those are the things you could go to Vince McMahon with if they were in a promotional war, and he would sit with you and talk to you about it.”