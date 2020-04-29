Jim Cornette Comments On Accusations Against The Velveteen Dream

During his recent podcast, the story from last week about Velveteen Dream allegedly sending nude photos to minors was discussed and Cornette noted the following:

“I’ve always said, if there were cellphones in the 80s, that none of the guys would, all of them would have been in jail and or none of them would have been married longer than two weeks. But these f***ing guys today, they don’t know how to cover their shit up. You don’t f***ing call from your, even before there was such a thing as caller ID, there were phone bills that you got on paper, you never call a girl from your house, you always go to a payphone and you don’t use a f***ing calling card in your name, if the bill comes to your house, you use f***ing change and pay for it as you go along, and you definitely don’t say things on answering machines or voicemails, you don’t let compromising pictures be taken past a picture in a parking lot at the f***ing local 7-11 of you and fans.”

“I’m not saying whether it’s right or wrong, I’m saying that’s something you would probably want to cover up, so I’ll just use my own phone with a traceable phone number, my own f***ing gimmick account, whatever, and why don’t you get the goddamn evidence notarized while you’re at it just to make it easier for everybody.”