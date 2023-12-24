Jim Cornette Responds To Claims That He And CM Punk Have Turned “Right-Wingers”

Stephen P. New, the attorney for CM Punk and Ace Steel, recently discussed his representation of them on the House of Kayfabe podcast.

Punk posted an Instagram story with the caption “Hang it in the Louvre” featuring artwork by them and Jim Cornette (who is also represented by New). As a result, fans on social media claimed that Punk and Cornette had turned “right-wingers.”

Cornette addressed the claims during his podcast:

“Again, people lost their minds, apparently what little they have… They have somehow, to figure out a way to dislike all of us at the same time… The idea of Jim Cornette and CM Punk sharing some idea or concept or mutual friend of f***** viewpoint, inflamed people to where they completely lost track of their f***** senses and showhow equated that to both of us somehow becoming right-wingers… It’s insane, now that Punk has gone back to the WWE, has he abandoned his principles? What? What the f***?”

“Calling me a right-winger? They’ve gone too far, Brian [Cornette’s co-host]. Especially in support of those they allegedly supporting. They’re buckaroos fans, AEW fans, fans of people we blister. We say bad things about their favorite wrestlers, and they’re the ones, that are either fanatical in some right-winged way… The Khans gave money to [Donald] Trump, so did [Chris] Jericho. And his wife went to the insurrection and bragged about it on Facebook. But Punk and I are somehow in this f***** ilk?”