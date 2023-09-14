Jim Ross On CM Punk’s Future And Addresses Headlines About Leaving AEW All In Early

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the headlines that he left the AEW All In London show early:

“We were talking on the show here a while back about when we were in London and we were at Wembley and that I left when my matches were over, but they didn’t say that. The headline says, ‘JR leaves Wembley early.’ Well, I was done. My matches that I was assigned to call were completed and instead of watching it on the monitor in our locker room, I wanted to see the show and we were staying across the street. So what the hell? It’s just an example of how people seemingly look for sh*t and try to make up things and it’s embarrassing because I’m still a wrestling fan and I get embarrassed for these guys sometimes if they are that naive or just that much of a sh*t disturber.”

If he thinks we will see CM Punk somewhere in wrestling in the future:

“I hope so and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt on that. He’s still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. So, you know, I mean, obviously, one would assume, and that’s all I’m doing, you would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE but there’s no guarantee of that either. I don’t know how they left it, and then when you go through a big turnover like WWE did this week with the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know. I’m gonna miss him because I enjoyed being around him and we have such a small crew that comes on Saturday night. It’s a pretty neat environment to be honest with you on Collision nights. A whole lot less people are there. He’s too good not to use his skills, but I don’t know. He’s a different cat as everybody knows. That’s not a revelation either.”

An update on his upcoming book, “Business Is About To Pick Up”

“I think people are gonna be very happy with what we wrote. It’s all centered around key calls, key phrases, and then we give the backstory to all those. There’s 50 of them celebrating JR’s 50th anniversary in wrestling. So I hope that folks will check it out. I think it’s going to get good reviews. If you’re a student of the game, this is the book for you, quite frankly. So I hope you’ll check it out.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



