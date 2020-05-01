Jim Ross Set For AEW Dynamite Return Next Week – Details

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross hasn’t been on AEW TV since the March 18th episode of Dynamite. He did call the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager title match on April 15th but that was done from his home.

Ross is expected to return to the company at next week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. He is expected to “essentially relocate to Florida” until May 27th for the tapings.

He’s not planning to travel back and forth to Oklahoma. During this week’s AEW Dynamite post-show, Ross said he was flying to Atlanta and then traveling to Florida with Tony Schiavone next week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be going live next week. They will then tape for May 13th on either the 6th or 7th. That means the AEW roster will have another two weeks in quarantine before they return for another live TV taping on May 20th. The plan is for the company to stay in Jacksonville, Florida and continue to tape at Daily’s Place. That includes their Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 23rd and AEW Dynamite on May 27th. No fans will be in attendance obviously.

AEW has asked for several talents who live in places that were hit hard by COVID-19 to begin quarantining so they can make it to the May 6th taping. There will be a much larger talent pool but much like the previous taping, those who don’t want to be there don’t have to be and won’t be “punished and/or de-pushed” for it. The talent based outside the United States won’t be able to appear on the shows due to the ongoing travel restrictions. Bea Priestley, Jamie Hayter, PAC, Pentagon Jr., Hukaru Shida and Riho are believed to live in Florida so they should be available to work if they are needed and agree to participate.