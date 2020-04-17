Jim Ross Speaks Out On Why John Cena Didn’t Turn Heel

During an interview with 411, Jim Ross revealed that although a heel turn was discussed for John Cena, there were strong reasons not to go in that direction. Here’s what he had to say:

John Cena was at one time being considered for a heel turn. I think John was even willing to try it. But the question comes back to, why are we taking a guy that’s selling more merchandise by far, and making more money for the company by far than anybody else on the roster and making him a villain? What logic is that? And I found no logic in that, and it’s all about market research, man. The crowd loved the guy, or he was polarizing, but they gave a damn. So I just didn’t see the issue of a big change in his persona, because you [have audience members] booing because out of defiance they like to hijack shows and be little wise-asses. And you’ve got some guys who are locker room leaders, and guys that are pulling the wagon. And nobody works harder than John Cena in WWE when I was there. So changing that is, for what reason? I mean, are we changing it for change’s sake? Or do we have valid reasons? Have his merch numbers dropped drastically? Is he losing his popularity, is he losing his edge? The answer to all of those questions [is] no, no, no you’re not. So change for change’s sake, oftentimes wrestling booking is done with that spirit in mind, and it’s not a healthy way of doing business.

You can listen to the podcast below: