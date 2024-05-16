WWE Announces Ivar Will Be Out Of Action “Indefinitely” Due To Injury

WWE has announced injuries to its stars in recent weeks, and the trend continues.

WWE pulled Bobby Lashley and Zelina Vega from the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament due to injuries. On Thursday, another star was announced as injured, with the company claiming that Ivar will be out of action indefinitely.

This comes after they removed him from NXT this week after Gallus attacked him and Wes Lee to end the show. As a result, Ivar will miss his scheduled bouts.

Those bouts include facing Tyler Bate on WWE Speed next Wednesday and a triple-threat match on WWE NXT next week, in which he was replaced by Gallus’ Joe Coffey. Apollo Crews will replace him in the WWE Speed Match.

Ivar was scheduled to face Andrade in March but was pulled because he was not medically cleared to compete, only to return a week later against Sami Zayn.