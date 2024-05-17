Brian Gewirtz Responds To Claims That The Rock Is Holding The WWE WrestleMania 40 Documentary “Hostage”

The documentary about WWE Wrestlemania 40 was supposed to debut on Wednesday, April 10th, but it ultimately got delayed.

According to PWInsider.com, some believe the documentary is awaiting final approval from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before being officially released.

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Seven Bucks SVP Brian Gewirtz addressed rumors.

“Believe it or not, there is an awesome (documentary). The Rock isn’t holding hostage until he has approval of every frame. I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn’t ready to come out. That was an error that was made. This is a doc that went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes and now it’s over an hour. It’s pretty awesome. It will be coming out, in some form, pretty soon, is my understanding.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)