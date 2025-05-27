Jim Ross Undergoes Successful Colon Cancer Surgery

Legendary wrestling commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has undergone successful surgery to remove colon cancer. The update was shared this morning by Conrad Thompson on X, providing a hopeful development for fans concerned about JR’s health.

“Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!” Thompson posted.

Ross publicly revealed his diagnosis on May 15, 2025, and maintained a determined outlook in the days leading up to the procedure. He expressed optimism about recovering quickly and returning to AEW duties, especially with his eyes set on being at AEW All In: Texas this July.

Known for his resilience through previous health battles, including skin cancer and Bell’s Palsy, Ross remains one of the most respected voices in professional wrestling. Fans across the wrestling world are rallying behind him as he begins the next chapter in his fight — one step closer to resuming his iconic commentary role.