Jimmy Jacobs Announced For The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 Class

Jimmy Jacobs has been named in the Class of 2023 for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

GCW announced today that Jacobs will be inducted into the Indi Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 2 in Los Angeles. Alex Shelley, the current GCW World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion, will induct him.

Jacobs currently works behind the scenes for Impact Wrestling. From March 2015 to October 2017, he worked in WWE creative. Jacobs began wrestling in 1999 and has five ROH World Tag Team Championships and one PWG World Tag Team Championship.

Christopher Daniels, AEW’s Head of Talent Relations, was previously announced as the headliner for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class. Frankie Kazarian will be inducting him. Cheerleader Melissa will also be inducted into the HOF this year, and she will be inducted by Dave Prazak, who was inducted into the inaugural Class last year.

At the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 2, during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend, the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place.