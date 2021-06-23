Joey Janela Gets Kicked Out of Seminole County, FL School Board Meeting

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW star Joey Janela attended a Seminole County, FL school board meeting on Tuesday night. Janela took a photo with recently released WWE referee Drake Wuertz and noted that he (Janela) was kicked out after five minutes for disrupting a speaker.

Here is footage from when Janela was kicked out:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR