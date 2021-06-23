Joey Janela Gets Kicked Out of Seminole County, FL School Board Meeting

AEW star Joey Janela attended a Seminole County, FL school board meeting on Tuesday night. Janela took a photo with recently released WWE referee Drake Wuertz and noted that he (Janela) was kicked out after five minutes for disrupting a speaker.
I was kicked out within 5 min for yelling at a doctor or something…. he was a liar!
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 23, 2021
Here is footage from when Janela was kicked out:
I decided to press the ENHANCE button on my computer book as many times as was needed to properly tweak the audio of @JANELABABY’s trolling at tonight's Seminole County School Board meeting. So here it is with ENHANCED audio where you can hear Joey better than in the live feed. https://t.co/RCQ5OuJlq4 pic.twitter.com/BrB8EdSh8K
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 23, 2021