Joey Janela Gets Kicked Out of Seminole County, FL School Board Meeting

AEW star Joey Janela attended a Seminole County, FL school board meeting on Tuesday night. Janela took a photo with recently released WWE referee Drake Wuertz and noted that he (Janela) was kicked out after five minutes for disrupting a speaker.

I was kicked out within 5 min for yelling at a doctor or something…. he was a liar! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 23, 2021

Here is footage from when Janela was kicked out: