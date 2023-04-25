Joey Janela Wants To Bring Back Kennel From Hell Match: “F**k PETA!”

Joey Janela sure is living up to his nickname.

“The Bad Boy” recently spoke with Fightful.com for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about wanting to bring back to Kennel From Hell match from the WWE Attitude Era.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On which gimmick match he would like to bring back: “F**k. Kennel from Hell, maybe? Yeah, f**k PETA.”

On who he would like to face in the bout: “Maybe Al Snow? Probably not. Let me think, that’s a hard one. Maybe Jimmy Lloyd. I’ll feed him to the dogs, maybe die, and then he won’t steal money from his mom any more. So I’m doing it for his family. They love him, but it’s getting out of hand.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.