John Cena Reacts to His WWE Return Later This Month

WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming return to RAW.

During RAW, it was announced that WWE would continue to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary with “#CenaMonth,” as Cena’s return to WWE TV is now official for the June 27 RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Cena commented on his first WWE TV appearance since last summer, noting it’s “been far too long.”

“Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth,” he wrote.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena and Theory have both been teasing a potential WWE United States title match at SummerSlam. Click here to read the latest on that matter. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a young Cena.

Since losing to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August, Cena has not worked a program. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline in a six-man match, but he has been away since then, concentrating on his Hollywood career. In a recent interview, Cena mentioned that he misses WWE and being a full-time performer, and he also stated that he would be back soon in another interview.

We don’t know how long Cena will be back or what he’ll be doing, but we’ll keep you updated.

