John Cena Recalls Dangerous Crowd Moment At ECW One Night Stand 2006

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

John Cena recently revealed a previously untold behind-the-scenes story about his infamous match against Rob Van Dam at WWE’s ECW One Night Stand 2006. Speaking during a panel at Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena reflected on the notoriously hostile Hammerstein Ballroom crowd and a decision he now calls “the most stupid” of his career.

“The audience was pretty bad,” Cena admitted. “Chants of ‘F you Cena’ started hours before we went on. I knew by the time we went out at 10 o’clock, it was going to be pretty gnarly.”

Fans may remember the now-iconic “If Cena wins, we riot” sign from the event. But Cena went on to share a moment that wasn’t previously public:

“I would never do this again, and it was the most stupid decision of my life, but I told Rob, hey, let’s go out into the audience,” Cena said. “And I just wanted to see, like, what would happen… I thought I was gonna get my ass kicked, but everybody was real nice.”

Despite the extreme animosity shown throughout the match, Cena thanked the Hammerstein Ballroom crowd for maintaining a level of respect in what could’ve turned into a dangerous situation. The audience’s deafening reaction remains one of the most talked-about moments in Cena’s early main-event run—and his walk into that lion’s den is now an even more legendary tale.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more backstage stories and wrestling history insights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR