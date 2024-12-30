John Cena Teases Returning To Iconic Buzz Cut For WWE Return

The countdown has officially begun for John Cena fans as 2025 marks the final year of his legendary wrestling career. Along with his farewell, Cena appears to be bringing back a familiar look from his early WWE days.

Cena’s retirement from in-ring competition was announced this past summer, giving fans plenty of time to plan and see him wrestle one last time. His farewell tour includes key appearances at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41—events that will mark his final matches.

As part of his retirement year, Cena will make his first appearance on the Netflix debut of Raw this January. He plans to wrestle throughout 2025 with a schedule targeting 36 dates, ensuring fans have ample opportunities to catch him in action. While Cena won’t face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, reports suggest a major match is being planned for the iconic star.

In a video originally posted on December 18th on TikTok, Cena is seen sporting a buzz cut—a throwback to the look he famously wore for much of his wrestling career. Fans are already speculating that this nostalgic hairstyle could be a fitting tribute as Cena prepares to close the curtain on his incredible run in WWE.