Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Set for SmackDown, James Ellsworth Reacts to RAW Mention

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are scheduled for this week’s SmackDown. The two are scheduled for the St. Louis taping and will most likely compete in a dark match.

– James Ellsworth was mentioned on Monday night’s WWE RAW, and he reacted on social media. On Monday’s episode, The O.C. faced The Judgment Day, and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as part of “the generation of James Ellsworth,” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.

Ellsworth, who famously feuded with Styles in WWE, responded to the namedrop with a video of himself spitting out a mouthful of Miller Lite, which you can see below:

– Following that was a match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson. The two groups brawled on the outside during the match, and Rhea Ripley shoved Luke Gallows into the ringpost before hitting a bodyslam to the ringside floor, as seen below. Ripley then landed a low blow on Anderson, allowing Balor to win: