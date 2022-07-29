Johnny Gargano Appears On IMPACT On AXS TV (Videos), Hypes Starrcast Appearance

Johnny Gargano made his return to the pro wrestling world on Thursday evening.

For the first time since announcing his farewell during his final WWE NXT 2.0 appearance back on the December 7, 2021 broadcast on the USA Network, Gargano reemerged before the pro wrestling world.

The longtime pro wrestling veteran made his first appearance for IMPACT Wrestling during tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour IMPACT On AXS TV program.

Additionally, Gargano resurfaced on social media to promote his upcoming Starrcast appearance on July 31 from 9am-1pm, as well as his stage show later that day at 2:15pm.

“This Sunday July 31st I’ll be signing at my first STARRCAST from 9:00am – 1:00pm,” said Gargano. “Immediately followed by my stage show at 2:15pm!”

Gargano added, “Should be a fun time had by all! Get your tickets at Starrcast.com.

Check out the tweet promoting his upcoming Starrcast appearance embedded below courtesy of Johnny Gargano’s official Twitter feed.

Also embedded below are additional tweets containing video footage of Johnny Gargano’s appearance on this week’s edition of IMPACT On AXS TV, where he pays respect to fellow wrestling veteran Alex Shelley.