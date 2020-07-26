Johnny Gargano Talks About Getting To Work With His Wife On NXT and More

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano commented on his current role in NXT, getting to work with his wife, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On getting to work with his wife on TV: “Obviously, the way things are going and with life in general… Eventually, we’re going to have a baby and the way that works out is Candice won’t be able to wrestle for a long time when she has the baby. So we wanted to take this opportunity to actually get a chance to work together, be on-screen together, and if we don’t get a chance again, and we want to make the most of it. And it’s just super fun to be able to just kind of bounce back off each other and just have ideas and throw it out there and do random stuff and film stuff together. ‘Cause for the longest time we were just doing our own thing and I would film this, I would do that she would go over there she’d do that. And now to be able to kind of just be in sync together and plan year together and plan matches together and promos and things like that. I think it’s just it’s fun and she’s she’s my best friend obviously so you get to work with her just dream come true.”

On how they pitched their dinner room promos: “So the way it works is so we pitched the dinner theme. That was us. I think the idea for us to film over on the couch or something like that, we’re like, ‘No, let’s do it at dinner.’ I think we were going to be celebrating, let’s have a dinner scene. And then we were like, ‘Oh, we should put the cup on the table, we should put the cup in a glass case.’ Then the guy who actually edits the promos, his name is Dustin. He came up with the idea for like the switch in dynamic to where the screen would go to a different color. [Be]cause we wanted to kind of show that yes, we’re this lovable fun couple. And I think there’s this little demeanor where we might have skeletons in the closet, I think that switch show is just a vast difference. And it shows the audience at home like ‘Oh, maybe these two aren’t as cutesy and aren’t as fun as we think they are’. ‘Cause that’s the thing too with us, is you look at us, and we’re like the prototypical babyface, prototypical good people like that smile on her face, we have a good life. We’re Disney. We’re doing all this fun stuff. But I think there’s this other element to our characters to where we’ve been through a lot of stuff and we’ve seen a lot of stuff and we’d both been tormented and tortured. So I think there is this kind of scary aspect to our characters as well.”