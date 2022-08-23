Johnny Gargano, Triple H and Candice LeRae React to Big WWE Return

Johnny Gargano has declared his return to the ring.

Gargano made his unexpected return to the company on this week’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This was his first major wrestling appearance since his WWE NXT contract expired in December. Gargano commented on the big return on Twitter.

“I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise! #JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw,” he wrote.

I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!#JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022

Gargano is making reference to remarks he made back in late July at the Starrcast V convention. He said to his fans, “What’s next for me is I’m going to go home and change a diaper. If people thought I was going to come here and be like, ‘I’m going to show up then,’ I’m not going to say that because I don’t have an answer yet. I haven’t made up my mind or made a decision yet. We’re lucky as wrestlers and wrestling fans that we are living in a world where there are options and choices out there. There is talent all over the world and both places that I haven’t wrestled yet, that I want to wrestle. I’m all about right place, right time, right opportunity. My favorite time period as a wrestling fan was the Attitude Era where people would show up. You never knew. The internet wasn’t like, ‘This person is showing then and here.’ It’s all about surprises. That’s the fun thing about being a wrestling fan. Being surprised. Whatever I can do to add that element of surprise and protect my surprise, I’m going to keep protecting it.”

Candice LeRae, who has been a free agent since May, also reacted to the big return on Twitter. She posted a picture of their newborn son Quill on Twitter. Quill was born on February 17.

The family is pleased to see Gargano back at work with WWE, as LeRae noted in the caption of the adorable baby photo, which she titled “Mood.”

During his RAW promo, Gargano made a reference to his son and received a “Baby Wrestling!” chant. He continued by saying that his son would one day appreciate the chant.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H commented on Gargano’s return to the company on Twitter. Johnny Wrestling was welcomed to the red brand by him.

“Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!,” Triple H wrote.

Believe in yourself.

Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano! https://t.co/prY2obXNor — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2022

WWE tweeted a post to get fan feedback on potential opponents for Gargano, however it remains unclear if Gargano vs. Theory will take place at WWE Clash at The Castle or if Gargano will wrestle before then.

“Okay, so … who wants a match with @JohnnyGargano? [thinking emoji] #WWERaw,” they wrote to the roster after the show.

Click here for backstage news from Gargano’s return at RAW and click here for full details on his segment with Theory, also with videos. Full WWE RAW results are available at this link.