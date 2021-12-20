Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:

“Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”

Jonah also talked about doing what he can to stand out:

“I feel like there is going to be more and more competition and people trying to get spots. There’s only so many spots you can have on a wrestling show, and WWE was very much like that. I think for the longest time maybe they did hold too much talent, and there was people sitting around and not doing anything. But now, not only with the influx of talent from WWE, but Ring of Honor now closing shop for a while or whatever they are doing, and you have the up and coming indie guys.

It just makes for a very competitive landscape, and I wanted to make sure that I stood out. Making sure I was with New Japan, and making an impact, as a pun, in IMPACT Wrestling. And now being the first ever entrant in The Battle For Los Angeles. I wanted people to see that ok, Jonah is one of the staple guys in professional wrestling that is going to be everywhere.”

You can check out the full interview below: