Jordynne Grace Arm Wrestling Match Against NHL Mascot Announced For Friday

Crossover challenges against WWE NXT Superstars and champions, open challenges and now arm wrestling.

Jordynne Grace does it all.

The TNA Knockouts Champion has been announced for an arm wrestling match against NHL mascot Metal of the Canadiens for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Week in Montreal, Quebec.

Grace vs. Metal are scheduled to put their biceps to the test on Friday, July 19.

“Never thought I’d have to put an NHL mascot in their place,” Grace wrote via X. “I don’t want to hurt you too bad… how about I just snap your arm like a hockey stick in an arm wrestling match? July 19, your turf. Bell Centre.”

She continued, “Maybe that will stop you from tweeting for a while, METAL!”