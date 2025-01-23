Julia Hart Opens Up About Overcoming A Torn Labrum And AEW Comeback

AEW star Julia Hart spoke with The Takedown about several topics, including how she feels physically right now.

Hart said, “I feel fine. I didn’t even think about my shoulder with the match with Jamie. I had a torn labrum in my right shoulder, and I didn’t even think about it in the match. I was just so focused on beating up Jamie. If anything, my back hurt, but that was nothing to do with my shoulder, so I felt really good.”

On her injury rehab:

“I think I just was doing the best that I could. I actually was pretty healthy at the end of September. I was almost 100%. I wasn’t back to full strength, but mobility-wise, I was pretty good. But I think it was better that I took more time just to relax and to make sure I was 1000% than just hopping back in right away in September because that would have only been three months out. I’m lucky that I’m young and I fixed it now instead of down the line, have more problems. So yeah, I just worked really hard to get that strength back up and have mobility, and it paid off. I’m glad I took more time than I needed so I was I00%.”

On how it felt to return to the ring:

“It felt so good. I think the one thing I craved the most was the adrenaline right before you go out. That was definitely the one thing I was dreaming about coming back. Right before the music hits, you feel like you’re gonna throw up, and then you get out there and it’s this whoosh of emotions, and you’re just so excited. The day I came back, I think you could tell I was trying so hard not to smile, but I was so happy just to be back in the ring. It was great.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

