Just Tap Out 50th Anniversary Results December 19, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium #2

8 Man Tag Team Match

Akira Jumongi,Eagle Mask,Fire Katsumi & Ren Ayabe defeated Genta Yubari,Ichiha,Ryuya Takekura & Yoshi Tatsu (8:55)

Non Title Match

Queen Of JOT Champion Tomoaki Inaba defeated Suzu Suzuki (15:41)

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki & Douki) defeated Unchain via Referee Stoppage (16:44) (Recommend)

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (El Desperado & Lance Archer) defeated Damnation TA via DQ (15:39)

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taka Michinoku (7:53) (2-0)

NJPW KOPW 2022 Title Last Man Standing Lumberjack Match

Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Taichi (29:39) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend) (Since its the last KOPW Title match of the year Shingo Takagi is the official KOPW 2022 Champion)