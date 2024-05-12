Jerry Lawler Inducted Into The Indiana Sports Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was recently inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame in Evansville, Indiana. This ceremony was part of a weekend gathering set up to celebrate Lawler and it was put together by Jeff Osbourne.

When he was a child, Lawler sent his own artwork to WMC-TV and Lance Russell, which Russell’s family held onto until they presented it back to Lawler during the ceremony.

Several pro wrestling legends spoke about Lawler during the ceremony, including Ricky Morton, Mick Foley, Bill Dundee, Jimmy Valiant, Jimmy Hart, and Jerry Calhoun. Around 300-400 people attended, and it was announced that a coffee-table book of Lawler’s artwork would be coming soon.