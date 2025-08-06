WWE NXT Results – August 5, 2025

WWE Performance Center – Orlando, FL

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Kelani Jordan opened the night in explosive fashion, countering Monroe’s early aggression with crisp dropkicks and a split-legged moonsault. Monroe cut her off with a brutal spinebuster and a delayed suplex that nearly ended things early.

But the momentum shifted when Jordynne Grace’s entrance theme echoed through the arena. The crowd erupted as Grace stormed the stage. Monroe, visibly shaken, slid out of the ring and chose to retreat, getting counted out in the process.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Count-Out

Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi & Moose Segment

Backstage, Trick Williams confronted Je’Von Evans, still heated from last week’s tension. Trick mocked Je’Von’s recent wins, claiming, “The only title that matters is on my waist.”

Oba Femi appeared, flanked by Moose. Je’Von made it clear: “I want the NXT Championship, not your ego trip, Trick.” The argument nearly turned into a fight until AVA arrived and made it official:

Next week in Philadelphia – Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans. Winner earns a shot at Oba Femi’s NXT Title at Heatwave.

Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors – NXT Tag Team Championship

The champs came out fired up, running through the challengers early with a double flapjack and massive corner splashes. Dixon and Connors found an opening, isolating Hank and working over his knee with quick tags and joint submissions.

Just as Connors went for a diving elbow, Hank dodged and tagged in Tank, who cleaned house. A pop-up powerslam into Tank’s flying headbutt secured the win.

Winners: Hank & Tank via Pinfall – Still NXT Tag Team Champions

Suddenly, the lights cut out. When they returned, masked members of The Culling surrounded the ring. They laid waste to all four men, standing tall over the tag champs as the crowd looked on in stunned silence.

Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley & Lash Legend Segment

Backstage, Jacy Jayne and Jaida Parker ran into Fallon Henley and Lash Legend. Jayne arrogantly reminded everyone that she still holds both women’s titles. Fallon fired back: “How about you put one of those titles on the line for real?”

Lash challenged them to a tag match next week, suggesting that if she and Fallon win, Jayne has to defend both of her titles in separate matches. Parker and Jayne accepted—but not without some sarcastic shade.

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

The crowd roared in support of Myles Borne after last week’s emotional sit-down interview, where he revealed his hearing impairment. King was merciless, mocking Borne’s story and targeting his ears and neck throughout the match.

Borne struggled but refused to stay down. He caught King mid-air with a modified back suplex and followed with a stiff lariat. King went for The Coronation, but Borne countered and connected with the Borne Again for the biggest win of his career.

Winner: Myles Borne via Pinfall

Tavion Heights ran out to celebrate with Borne, embracing his former Catch Crew teammate as the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!”

AVA, Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe Segment

Backstage, Jordynne Grace confronted AVA and demanded a match with Blake Monroe at Heatwave. AVA confirmed it was official: Grace vs. Monroe – NXT Heatwave 2025.

Grace warned: “Blake can run tonight, but in Toronto, I finish this.”

Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

Thea Hail gave it everything she had—diving crossbody, tilt-a-whirl DDT, and a flurry of strikes—but Nia Jax was too much. Jax caught her mid-air and delivered a devastating Samoan Drop, followed by a running leg drop.

As Jax went for The Annihilator, Lash Legend charged in and blasted her with a pump kick to the face, prompting the ref to call for the bell.

Winner: Nia Jax via Disqualification

Lash and Jax brawled up the ramp with security struggling to pull them apart. The power struggle in NXT’s women’s division is boiling over.

Undertaker / DarkState Vignette

A dark vignette aired featuring flickering candles and graveyard visuals. The voice of The Undertaker narrated:

“The darkness you tried to bury has risen… and it walks among you.”

DarkState’s masked figure appeared at the end of the segment with the words: “Chaos has no leader. Only destruction.”

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Stacks

The Don’s underboss brought the fight early, landing a shotgun dropkick and a flying forearm. Inamura responded with brute force—massive lariats and a running corner splash.

Josh Briggs arrived mid-match and distracted the ref. While the official’s back was turned, Briggs nailed Inamura with a big boot from the floor. Stacks capitalized, planting Inamura with a neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Stacks via Pinfall

Tony D’Angelo appeared on the tron, applauding his crew’s loyalty and warning the rest of the tag division that “business is back in full swing.”

Ricky Saints Promo

Ricky Saints cut a passionate promo in the ring, calling out Jasper Troy for their unfinished business.

“You left me lying… but I’m still breathing. At Heatwave, I want you one-on-one. No masks. No tricks. Just violence.”

A static-filled video interrupted, showing Troy staring into a mirror with the words “Saints will fall” etched in blood. Chilling.

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship

In a chaotic main event, Paxley brought her unhinged offense, hitting a release German and nearly locking in a Psycho Trap. Sol answered with her signature agility—springboard crossbody and corkscrew moonsaults.

Zaria arrived to neutralize The Culling at ringside, allowing Sol to counter Paxley’s finisher and land the Sol Snatcher for the clean victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall – Still NXT Women’s North American Champion

Post-match, the women’s roster stormed the ring as the show closed in chaos. Lash, Nia, Jacy, Fallon, Lola Vice, and even Ivy Nile were involved in the melee as security failed to restore order. NXT Heatwave is already at boiling point.

Coming Next Week on NXT (August 12):

Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans – Winner gets NXT Title shot at Heatwave

Jacy Jayne & Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend & Fallon Henley – If Lash/Fallon win, Jacy defends both titles

Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice

Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. The Culling

Moose in action

Jordynne Grace face-to-face with Blake Monroe