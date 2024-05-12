Willow Nightingale Set To Defend TBS Women’s Title At Next Week’s STARDOM Event

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her championship against Tam Nakano at the STARDOM: Flashing Champions event on Saturday, May 18th. AEW President Tony Khan then took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed the huge announcement.

Nightingale will then defend her TBS Women’s Championship against Mercedes Moné at Double Or Nothing 2024 later this month. The contract signing of the match will take place next week on AEW Dynamite.