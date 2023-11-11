Justin Credible Reflects On Winning The ECW Championship

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible spoke with Wrestling News on a number of topics including who created his ECW persona.

Credible said, “It was not me and believe it or not, it was not Paul Heyman. It was one of Paul’s younger wrestlers who went to the wrestling school and he was actually on the ring crew, and later on, he ended up wrestling as a Belvis Wesley, but he came up with a character for himself and Paul paid him $500, He came up with the name, Justin Credible, not the character, but the name. He saw it on a bumper sticker or something and Paul said, ‘I don’t see you with this name, but I’ll pay $500, but I’ll give the name to someone else.’ He came up with it. He gave it to Paul and Paul gave it to me. I guess he’d had that name for a little bit and the rest, I just kind of, you know, just did myself. I was just trying to be, you know, a little bit of Stone Cold, a little bit of Razor, a little bit of everything, you know, just kind of inventing myself and the character just kind of slowly came to me. I didn’t plan anything. Nothing was predetermined. I kind of did most of it out there and the name and the catchphrase and all that just kind of slowly built.”

Winning the ECW Championship:

“I didn’t find out until about halfway during the show. Paul would put up the list of matches and I noticed my name is not on it, which was odd because regardless, I would always do something. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Do I have heat? Did I do something wrong? I’m not on the show.’ So we wait and wait and then you know maybe 15 minutes before the match goes out, Paul gets me together with everybody and kind of explains what’s happening.”

Being part of the Kliq:

“I was always friends with them. I was always hanging out with them. I mean, so I don’t know, I guess that was never officially in, but what does that even mean? I guess the perception was, I was never a big star like they were, so maybe I was just a hang-around or something. I don’t know. I get asked that all the time, but I don’t really have an answer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.