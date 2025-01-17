Kamille’s AEW Future Uncertain After Splitting From Mercedes Moné

When AEW signed former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille in 2024, there were high expectations for her tenure, especially given prior interest from WWE. Kamille debuted in July as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and competed in a handful of matches after her arrival.

However, the storyline took an abrupt turn in November when Kamille split from Moné and was written off AEW television following an attack. The angle appears to have been dropped, leaving her status with the company uncertain.

During the most recent Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about Kamille’s future in AEW. He responded:

“She’s under contract, but I’ve not heard anything regarding her on-screen future since shortly after she ‘quit’ working for Mercedes. There were some internally that wanted the two to blow off the partnership with a match, but it didn’t end up happening.”

In December, Kamille spoke with CovalentTV about her aspirations in AEW, expressing her desire to achieve championship success:

“I want to hold gold in AEW. I feel like the fans here haven’t even seen a glimmer of what I can offer.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her current storyline, Kamille remains contracted with AEW, and fans are eager to see if she will return to television and fulfill her ambitions within the promotion.