Karrion Kross Teases Top Free Agent Heading To WWE

WWE may be in the market for a top free agent as they prepare for the Crown Jewel PLE and Survivor Series on November 4th, while another promotion is losing out on a top star as they prepare for their biggest event of the year.

Sami Callihan has completed his contract with Impact Wrestling and is now a free agent, able to sign with any promotion. His contract expired last month.

Callihan made his Impact Wrestling debut in 2017 after previously wrestling for WWE NXT, CZW, and MLW.

Several AEW stars, including Jon Moxley, have previously urged the promotion to sign the former Impact Wrestling star. However, it is unknown if All Elite Wrestling is interested in him.

Karrion Kross, who has a history with Sami Callihan, took to Twitter to tease Callihan’s potential return to WWE by offering an invitation. He stated:

“I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me.⏳ @TheSamiCallihan.”

You can check out his post below: