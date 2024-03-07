Kazuchika Okada Signs With AEW, Turns Heel On Dynamite And Joins The Elite (Video)

A major angle occurred this week on AEW Dynamite in Atlanta.

The Young Bucks went out to the ring to make some major announcements. Matt and Nicholas Jackson announced Hangman Adam Page’s suspension for attacking the referee during his match at AEW Revolution. This is a cover for his absence, as it has been reported that he is dealing with a personal issue.

The Young Bucks also mentioned Kenny Omega’s absence due to diverticulitis. Eddie Kingston entered the ring, and a fight ensued, but former NJPW IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada intervened and attacked Kingston, revealing that he is now a member of The Elite. Okada made the title belt gesture around his waist, indicating that he wants to challenge for Kingston’s Continental Crown Championship. It also appears that Okada vs. Omega will take place at some point in the future, provided Omega remains healthy.

Okada was heavily pursued by WWE, who believed they had a better chance of signing him than in previous years, but reports surfaced in recent weeks indicating that he was likely headed to AEW.

